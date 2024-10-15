Tue, Oct 15, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 12, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon29°C

UAE weather: Rainfall expected by afternoon; dusty conditions to continue

Winds are forecast to be strong at times causing blowing dust and sand which may reduce horizontal visibility

Published: Tue 15 Oct 2024, 7:24 AM

Updated: Tue 15 Oct 2024, 7:24 AM

Rainfall is expected by the afternoon on some eastern and southern areas in the UAE as some convective clouds may form, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Overall, the weather on Tuesday will be dusty to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy at times.

The winds will be light to moderate, and fresh to strong at times causing blowing dust and sand, which may reduce horizontal visibility.

The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Sea of Oman.

Humidity levels will reach a high of 90 per cent in coastal parts of the country and in islands, and a low of 15 per cent in mountainous parts.

The mercury will rise to a high of 38℃ in Abu Dhabi and 39℃ in Dubai.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 20°C in mountainous parts of the country and reach a high of 41°C in internal areas.

