UAE weather: Rain to hit parts of country as temperatures decrease

Moderate to strong winds will cause blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility

Photo for illustrative purposes only

By Web Desk Published: Sun 2 Apr 2023, 6:15 AM

The weather in the UAE will be dusty and cloudy, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Rain is set to fall over parts of the country. This will be accompanied by a decrease in temperatures. The mercury will hit 25°C in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 19°C and 21°C respectively.

Moderate to strong winds will cause blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility. Abu Dhabi Police earlier issued a warning to motorists, urging them to pay attention to changing speed limits, indicated on electronic signs.

The sea will be very rough in the Arabian Gulf, and rough to very rough in Oman Sea.

