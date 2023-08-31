UAE weather: Rain may hit some parts of the country today

He plans to use the money for his mother's medical treatment, daughters' education, and to buy a house in the Philippines
Today's weather in the UAE is expected to be fair to partly cloudy — however, there may be chance of rain in some areas by afternoon, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Low clouds will be observed on the eastern coast in the morning, while cumulus clouds may form in the east in the afternoon, accompanied by rain, the NCM added.
Humidity is expected to rise at night and may continue until Friday morning, with a chance of fog forming over some coastal and inland areas.
Waves will be light to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.
Temperatures may be lower today than in previous days, with the maximum hitting 45 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and 43 degrees Celsius in Dubai.
ALSO READ:
He plans to use the money for his mother's medical treatment, daughters' education, and to buy a house in the Philippines
Residents have been advised to drive carefully and remain cautious
The country's non-oil exports with the top 10 global trading partners increased by 22 per cent this year
The 23-year-old has been using her earnings to build a school and hospital in Uganda
The country's hot, arid climate presents an issue, as the crop typically grows in more temperate conditions
Its appearance does not magically decrease the temperature, as evidenced by the country recording its hottest day of the year days after it was seen
The largest single-site solar park in the world aims to reduce carbon emissions by 1.6 million tonnes annually
New schools offering British and Indian curricula add 12,000 seats