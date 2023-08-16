UAE weather: Rain may hit some areas today; dusty conditions expected

Today's weather is likely to be fair to partly cloudy — though rain clouds may hover above some areas of the UAE this afternoon, according to the latest forecast of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The cumulus clouds are expected to form in the east, which may extend over some internal and southern areas in the afternoon.

Winds will be light to moderate in speed, the NCM added. Though in cloudy areas, winds are expected to be strong at times — leading to dusty conditions.

Waves in the Arabian Gulf are light to medium at times, while the Sea of Oman will see light waves.

With the country nearing the end of summer, temperatures have started dropping. Today, the maximum temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai may hit just 46 degrees Celsius.

