UAE weather: Rain may hit some areas; temperatures set to dip

Cyclists can choose 40km or 80km routes; runners have 3km, 5km, and 10km options
UAE residents can expect a cool weather and partly cloudy day today, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said. However, some cumulus clouds may form and bring showers over the western regions.
As the winter season sets in, temperatures are likely to decrease gradually, especially in the west, the NCM added. In the mountains, the mercury could drop to as low as 16 to 21 degrees Celsius, and around 20 to 24 degrees Celsius in internal areas.
The night may turn humid, lasting until Saturday morning, with a possibility of fog formation. Winds will be light to moderate but may stir up dust at times.
Waves in the Sea of Oman are light and light to moderate in the Arabian Gulf.
ALSO READ:
Cyclists can choose 40km or 80km routes; runners have 3km, 5km, and 10km options
Set to go on sale on November 10, tickets are priced at Dh300 for adults and Dh150 for kids
Book fair visitors turn emotional as they go through the huge list of people whose hopes, dreams, and stories were crushed in the war
Ahead of her appearance at this year’s Sharjah International Book Fair, Nasa astronaut Sunita Williams talks at length about what lies ahead in space exploration
The initiative to host children from Gaza and provide them with medical treatment is part of efforts to offer relief assistance to Palestinian people
During the meeting he stressed that excellence and leadership serve as essential pillars that reinforce the UAE's leading position in strategic sectors
During the ceremony at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, King Abdullah II conveyed his sincere gratitude to Sheikh Mohamed
The traffic on the affected road was temporarily stopped to ensure the safety of motorists during the cleanup