UAE weather: Rain may hit some areas; temperatures set to dip

File photo

Published: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 7:26 AM Last updated: Fri 3 Nov 2023, 7:27 AM

UAE residents can expect a cool weather and partly cloudy day today, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said. However, some cumulus clouds may form and bring showers over the western regions.

As the winter season sets in, temperatures are likely to decrease gradually, especially in the west, the NCM added. In the mountains, the mercury could drop to as low as 16 to 21 degrees Celsius, and around 20 to 24 degrees Celsius in internal areas.

The night may turn humid, lasting until Saturday morning, with a possibility of fog formation. Winds will be light to moderate but may stir up dust at times.

Waves in the Sea of Oman are light and light to moderate in the Arabian Gulf.

ALSO READ: