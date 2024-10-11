Fri, Oct 11, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 8, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

UAE weather: Rain may hit some areas; humid conditions at night

Humidity levels will reach a high of 90 per cent in coastal regions and a low of 15 per cent in mountainous parts

Published: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 7:19 AM

Updated: Fri 11 Oct 2024, 7:19 AM

Rain may fall in some parts of the country today as convective clouds form towards the eastward and southward regions, the UAE's Met department said. Humid conditions are expected at night.

Overall, fair to partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday, the last day of the working week, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 20°C in mountainous parts of the country and reach a high of 41°C in internal areas.

Humidity levels will reach a high of 90 per cent in coastal regions and a low of 15 per cent in mountainous parts .

The mercury will rise to a high of 39 ℃ in Abu Dhabi and 38 ℃ in Dubai.


