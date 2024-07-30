UAE weather: Yellow alerts issued for dust, wind, rough sea

The first 20 families who send the necessary information to the Zayed Higher Organisation's Instagram account will receive the bag
Two yellow alerts have been issued today by the weather department. An alert for dust, sand and wind cautions the public about a drop in horizontal visibility to less than 3000m over some northern and eastern areas. The alert is active from 8.15 to 8pm today.
The alert for fresh winds reaching 40kmph and rough sea in Oman sea, reaching 6 feet offshore, is issued from 8.15 am to 9pm today.
Today, towards the east, convective clouds may form with a chance of rainfall, according to a forecast by National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Low clouds will appear over the east coast.
Temperatures will range between 32℃ and 44℃ in Abu Dhabi, and between 33℃ and 43℃ in Dubai. Humidity is expected to hit 85 per cent in the coastal areas and islands, and may go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains.
