UAE weather: Rain hits some parts of the country, temperatures to reach 49°C

On Tuesday, the highest temperature recorded over the country was 49.4°C in Owtaid, Al Dhafra Region

By Web Desk Published: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 7:08 AM Last updated: Wed 2 Aug 2023, 7:32 AM

UAE residents will experience another hot day, with temperatures predicted to top 49°C in some areas of the country on Wednesday.

The weather will be fair to general and partly cloudy at times. According to the UAE's the National Centre of Meteorology, low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning, maybe convective by afternoon over eastern areas.

The Met Department reported light rain this morning over several places in Ras Al Khaimah, including Ghalilah, Khor Khwair, Al Rams, Jabal Mebreh and Suhaila.

It would be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas. Wind will be light to moderate, freshening at times during the daytime. The sea will be slightly in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Mercury is to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 42ºC in Dubai. However, Razeen, Al Quaa and Mezaira will see temperatures touching the 49°C-mark.

On Tuesday, the highest temperature recorded over the country was 49.4°C in Owtaid (Al Dhafra Region) at 14:30 UAE Local time.

ALSO READ: