UAE weather: Rain hits some parts of country; yellow alert issued

Published: Wed 28 Aug 2024, 5:17 PM

As the UAE weather makes the transition from peak summer, light to moderate rain hit some parts of the country on Wednesday, August 28.

There was light to moderate rainfall in Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The UAE's weather department had earlier issued a yellow alert and had forecast rainfall over some areas.

The NCM said there was a chance of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall and fresh winds with a speed of 40kmph over some eastern areas of the country.

The alert was issued from 3.45pm to 8pm on Wednesday, August 28.

Abu Dhabi Police issued an advisory to motorists and urged them to exercise caution due to the rainy weather. The authority told drivers to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.