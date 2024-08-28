UAE weather: Rain hits some parts of country; yellow alert issued

Proposed projects include malls, residential buildings, shops and mosques
As the UAE weather makes the transition from peak summer, light to moderate rain hit some parts of the country on Wednesday, August 28.
There was light to moderate rainfall in Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The UAE's weather department had earlier issued a yellow alert and had forecast rainfall over some areas.
The NCM said there was a chance of convective clouds formation associated with rainfall and fresh winds with a speed of 40kmph over some eastern areas of the country.
The alert was issued from 3.45pm to 8pm on Wednesday, August 28.
See the map below:
Abu Dhabi Police issued an advisory to motorists and urged them to exercise caution due to the rainy weather. The authority told drivers to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
The NCM also said that the highest temperature recorded over the country on Wednesday was 49.6 °C.
The met department said that residents must prepare for a few foggy days ahead, particularly when driving on the Dubai-Abu Dhabi road.
It was mixed weather in the country on Tuesday, August 27, with some parts of the country witnessing hail, rain and dusty conditions even as the mercury touched 50.7°C.
