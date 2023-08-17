UAE weather: Rain forecast this afternoon; temperatures likely to drop

As the UAE's schools open, parents play a crucial role in ensuring their children's confidence, enthusiasm, and readiness for the exciting journey ahead
Residents in the UAE's east coast are likely to see a rainy afternoon today, much like what has been predicted over the past few days, according to the country's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Temperatures are also expected to dip amidst clear to partly cloudy weather.
Over some areas in the north, winds will be light to moderate but may get stronger at times during the day, possibly leading to dusty conditions.
The night will be humid in general and may remain so until Friday morning.
The day will be cooler in general as the country approaches the tail-end of summer. Maximum temperatures are now at 45 degrees Celsius in some parts of Abu Dhabi, and 43 degrees Celsius in Dubai.
