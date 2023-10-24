UAE weather: Rain forecast on Tuesday afternoon as cyclone weakens

The events on Sunday aims at preparing 15,000 urgent relief packages for Palestinian people affected by the war
Several parts of the UAE have been experiencing moderate to heavy downpours accompanied by hailstorms as an indirect impact of Cyclone Tej. The cycle in the Arabian Sea is expected to weaken into a tropical storm gradually and then a depression.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expects rainfall in parts of the country till Friday, October 27. The authority has issued warning and urged residents to be cautious and stay away from flooded valleys.
Tuesday's weather will be fair to partly cloudy in general, with a chance of some convective cloud formation Eastward and Southward associated with rainfall by afternoon.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some Western areas. Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust. The sea will be slightly in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
The highest temperature recorded yesterday in the country was 39.3°C in Al Dhaid (Sharjah) at 14:15 UAE Local time.
