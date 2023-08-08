UAE weather: Rain forecast, blowing dust to reduce visibility

Residents can participate in the promotion only if they have a UAE phone number, Emirates ID and are an Adnoc Rewards member
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy in general and dusty during the daytime on Tuesday. According to UAE's National Centre of Meteorology, convective cloud formation by afternoon Eastward is likely associated with rainfall.
According to the Met Department, it will be humid by night through Wednesday morning over some coastal areas. The wind will be light to moderate and strong at times, with clouds causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
Temperatures in the country will drop slightly, with the Mercury touching the high of 47ºC; it is set to rise to 44ºC in Abu Dhabi and 44ºC in Dubai.
The highest temperature recorded in the country on Monday was 48.3°C in Bada Dafas (Al Dhafra region) at 13:00 UAE Local time.
