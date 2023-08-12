UAE weather: Rain expected this afternoon in some parts of the country

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 12 Aug 2023, 7:28 AM

Though the weather will be generally clear to partly cloudy today, some UAE residents may have to bring their umbrellas when heading out.

The National Centre of Meteorology said some cumulus clouds are likely to form over parts of the eastern and southwestern regions — resulting in rain.

Winds will be light to moderate, so dusty conditions are predicted in some areas, leading to a decrease in horizontal visibility.

The summer heat is still on, with temperatures likely hitting a maximum of 47 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and 45 degrees Celsius in Dubai.

Light waves are expected in both the Arabian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

