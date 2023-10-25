UAE

UAE weather: Rain, dusty conditions expected in some areas today

In general, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy, with temperatures reaching a maximum of 38 degrees Celsius

File photo
by

Web Desk

Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 7:23 AM

Rain could continue for the ninth day today as there's a chance some cumulus clouds may form in the east, extending over some internal areas, the UAE's NCM said.

In general, however, today's weather is expected to be partly cloudy and cloudy at times. Winds will be light to moderate in speed — though it could turn brisk and stir up dust.

Temperatures could reach a high of 38 degrees Celsius in some parts of Abu Dhabi and 36 degrees in Dubai.

Waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be light.

