UAE weather: Rain alert issued as temperatures drop significantly

The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy over the sea and some Northern, Eastern, and coastal areas accompanied by some convective clouds, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Convective clouds may be associated with rainfall.

The authority issued a rain alert asking residents to exercise caution when outside during rains and possible floods.

Moderate to fresh winds will blow, strong at times with clouds.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 29ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 26ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 20ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 9ºC in mountainous regions. A significant decrease in temperatures will take place, especially Westward.

Humidity levels will range from 35 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some internal areas.

Conditions at sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in the Oman sea.

