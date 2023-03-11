UAE weather: Possible rainfall, mercury to drop to 14ºC

The CEO of the company called Sheikh Mohammed's visit 'an honour'
The day will be partly cloudy and dusty at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
There is a a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon associated with rainfall. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, during the day, causing blowing dust.
Temperatures could be as high as 36ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and 32ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 14ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some Western coastal areas. Levels will range from 20 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.
