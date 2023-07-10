UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued; rainfall possible in some areas

It will be humid at night and Tuesday morning over some Western coastal and internal areas

By Web Desk Published: Mon 10 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Mon 10 Jul 2023, 7:27 AM

UAE's National Centre of Meteorology expects the weather on Monday, July 10, to be clear to partly cloudy and dusty during the day. According to the Met Department, clouds appear over some Eastern and Northern areas that may be cumulus by afternoon with a probability of light rainfall.

Red and yellow alerts have been issued for fog, by the authority.

It will be humid at night and Tuesday morning over some Western coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or light mist formation. Residents will experience light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, causing blowing dust and sand during the day, especially over some Eastern and Northern areas, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.

The sea will be slight to moderate Northward in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.

Today the temperatures are set to reach 44°C in Abu Dhabi and 45°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 29°C and 34°C respectively. Humidity levels will range from 70 to 15 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

