UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued; rainfall possible in some areas

Competitions for Professional and Amateur divisions will be held Sunday
UAE's National Centre of Meteorology expects the weather on Monday, July 10, to be clear to partly cloudy and dusty during the day. According to the Met Department, clouds appear over some Eastern and Northern areas that may be cumulus by afternoon with a probability of light rainfall.
Red and yellow alerts have been issued for fog, by the authority.
It will be humid at night and Tuesday morning over some Western coastal and internal areas, with a chance of fog or light mist formation. Residents will experience light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, causing blowing dust and sand during the day, especially over some Eastern and Northern areas, with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate Northward in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.
Today the temperatures are set to reach 44°C in Abu Dhabi and 45°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 29°C and 34°C respectively. Humidity levels will range from 70 to 15 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
ALSO READ:
Competitions for Professional and Amateur divisions will be held Sunday
He shares a photo of him reading Tintin comics, saying it's a visionary series that was originally written in the 1950s that dreamt of space travel even before humanity took its first leap into orbit
More women and young Emiratis — aged 21 to 40 — will be casting their votes for this year's elections
He expressed his sincere gratitude to the authority for the honour
The popular Eurasian nation boasts of terrific natural beauty and is a short 3-hour flight from Dubai
Tremor detected in an area situated 45km north of the city centre
With a floorspace of 1,800 sq ft across two floors, the Dubai venue also hosted small to medium-sized events
Some expats say they will alter their plans according to the situation, while several others feel otherwise