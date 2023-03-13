UAE weather: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain; temperatures to touch 34ºC

By Web Desk Published: Mon 13 Mar 2023, 6:45 AM

The weather today will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of rainfall over certain areas of the country.

Light to moderate winds will blow, becoming fresh to strong at times, with clouds causing blowing dust.

Temperatures in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will reach up to 33ºC and 34ºC. The emirates will see lows of 21ºC and 23ºC respectively.

The sea will be slight to moderate, and may even be rough, in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

