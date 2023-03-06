UAE weather: Partly cloudy day, humid night ahead; temperatures to hit 31°C

Through his passion project, Italian expat Marco Fraschetti explains that he wants to help the country's 'cartonmen' and give them the spotlight they deserve
The weather today will be fair to partly cloudy, with clouds appearing eastward by afternoon, when a gradual increase in temperatures is expected – according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Temperatures are set to reach 31°C in Abu Dhabi and 29°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 19°C and 20°C respectively.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas in the country.
Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
