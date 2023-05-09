UAE weather: Partly cloudy day ahead; temperatures to hit 43ºC

UAE fans mourn death of Emirati artist Majid Al Falasi, voice of cartoon character from Freej series
The day ahead will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, according to the National Center of Metereology (NCM), with an increase in temperatures expected.
Temperatures are set to hit 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 42ºC in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 24ºC and 25ºC respectively. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 43.8°C in Al Shawamekh (Abu Dhabi) at 2:15pm local time.
Light to moderate winds will blow today, freshening at times. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
Yesterday, the NCM warned motorists of massive fog formation in the morning, issuing red and yellow alerts to warn residents of hazardous conditions in several areas of Abu Dhabi. Visibility was forecast to drop down to less than 1,000 metres.
