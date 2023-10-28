UAE weather: Partly cloudy day ahead; temperatures to drop to 15ºC in mountains

There is a chance of rainfall in certain parts of the country

by Web Desk Published: Sat 28 Oct 2023, 7:29 AM

After a relief of rains brought with itself cooler temperatures into the UAE, residents can look forward to a pleasant weekend.

The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy at times with a chance of convective cloud formation, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.

This could mean rainfall over some coastal, northern, and eastern areas.

Humidity is set to take over by night, as well as Sunday morning over coastal and internal areas, with a probability of mist formation.

Light to moderate winds will blow throughout the day, freshening at times causing blowing dust.

Temperatures in the UAE will see a dip to 15ºC in mountainous regions, with internal areas seeing a minimum of 18ºC. The maximum will reach 37ºC in parts of the country.

