UAE weather: Partly cloudy day ahead; temperatures to drop to 15ºC in mountains

People can buy tickets until October 31 for the Dh20 million grand prize
After a relief of rains brought with itself cooler temperatures into the UAE, residents can look forward to a pleasant weekend.
The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy at times with a chance of convective cloud formation, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
This could mean rainfall over some coastal, northern, and eastern areas.
Humidity is set to take over by night, as well as Sunday morning over coastal and internal areas, with a probability of mist formation.
Light to moderate winds will blow throughout the day, freshening at times causing blowing dust.
Temperatures in the UAE will see a dip to 15ºC in mountainous regions, with internal areas seeing a minimum of 18ºC. The maximum will reach 37ºC in parts of the country.
ALSO READ:
People can buy tickets until October 31 for the Dh20 million grand prize
The events on Sunday aims at preparing 15,000 urgent relief packages for Palestinian people affected by the war
Maya Al Hawary speaks about her challenges and adversities
Event discusses topics about inclusivity, overcoming adversities and breaking stereotypes
The President receives the team that won 10 medals at the Asian Games in China
Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation urges private companies to apply flexible work patterns on Friday
The foreign ministers also denounced the forced displacement and collective punishment in Gaza
It’s not a public holiday, but Emiratis and expatriates come together on the day to hoist the flag at offices, schools, parks and other public places