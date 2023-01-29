UAE weather: Partly cloudy day ahead, humid night

Muhammad Ali Bandial's ‘I Dream of Rain’ has also been selected for Emirates Literature Festival 2023
The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
It will be cloudy over over some coastal, Northern and Eastern areas with a chance of rainfall during the day. Light to moderate winds, becoming fresh to strong at times with clouds.
Temperatures could be as high as 24ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 22ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 15ºC in Abu Dhabi and 14ºC in Dubai and 3ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Monday morning over some internal areas, with a chance of fog or mist of mist formation. Levels will range from 40 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.
