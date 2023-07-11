UAE weather: Partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day

Last week, a series of amendments made to the traffic law in Dubai went into effect, including fines up to Dh100,000
UAE residents could expect the weather on Tuesday, July 11, to be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times during the daytime. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, low clouds will appear over some Eastern and Northern areas with a probability of convective cloud formation by afternoon.
It would be humid by night and Wednesday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas. The wind will be light to moderate, freshening at times, which may cause blowing dust during the daytime with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and rough, becoming moderate to slight in the Oman Sea.
Today the temperatures are set to reach 44°C in Abu Dhabi and 42°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 31°C and 33°C respectively. The highest temperature recorded over the country on Monday was 48.7°C in Saih Al Salem (Dubai) at 14:45 and Mezaira (Al Dhafra Region) at 15:00 UAE Local time. On Sunday, it was 49.4°C in Hamim of the Al Dhafra region in Abu Dhabi and was the highest temperature recorded in the country so far this year.
ALSO READ:
Last week, a series of amendments made to the traffic law in Dubai went into effect, including fines up to Dh100,000
Since its establishment in 2003, the foundation has granted more than 6,000 wishes
The Island, located 160km Northwest of Abu Dhabi, is a critical part of the UAE's infrastructure and central to Adnoc's ambitious gas growth plans
The construction of the facility aims to extend a helping hand, humanitarian aid, and support to alleviate the suffering of refugees
Omar bin Sultan Al Olama says the UAE government attaches great importance to keeping pace with global advancements
The Dubai Summer Surprises has also become a popular choice for tourists who want to cash in on major discounts
An expert has said that more than 50,000 Emiratis have joined the private sector since the launch of the Nafis programme in September 2021
They will leverage extensive experience to attract foreign direct investment, support expansion of member companies, promote Dubai as leading hub for business, trade