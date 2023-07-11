UAE weather: Partly cloudy and dusty at times during the day

It would be humid by night and Wednesday morning

By Web Desk Published: Tue 11 Jul 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Tue 11 Jul 2023, 8:21 AM

UAE residents could expect the weather on Tuesday, July 11, to be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times during the daytime. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, low clouds will appear over some Eastern and Northern areas with a probability of convective cloud formation by afternoon.

It would be humid by night and Wednesday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas. The wind will be light to moderate, freshening at times, which may cause blowing dust during the daytime with a speed of 10 – 25 reaching 40 Km/hr. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and rough, becoming moderate to slight in the Oman Sea.

Today the temperatures are set to reach 44°C in Abu Dhabi and 42°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 31°C and 33°C respectively. The highest temperature recorded over the country on Monday was 48.7°C in Saih Al Salem (Dubai) at 14:45 and Mezaira (Al Dhafra Region) at 15:00 UAE Local time. On Sunday, it was 49.4°C in Hamim of the Al Dhafra region in Abu Dhabi and was the highest temperature recorded in the country so far this year.

