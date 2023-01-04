UAE weather: Orange, yellow alerts issued for clouds; chance of rain

Foreign Ministry reiterates firm position on need to provide full protection and halt serious and provocative violations at the place
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy in general with a chance of rainfall, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
NCM has issued orange and yellow alerts for convective clouds (usually associated with rainfall) over the western parts of the country.
The maximum temperature in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai will be 26°C. The minimum temperature will be 19°C in Abu Dhabi and 20°C in Dubai.
Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be slight to moderate, and rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
