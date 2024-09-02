E-Paper

UAE weather: Orange alert issued for wind, rough sea; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

The alert is active till 12pm on Monday, September 2

Web Desk
KT File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
KT File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 7:19 AM

Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 7:21 AM

An orange alert has been issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) for winds reaching up to 40kmph and "rough to very rough sea at times" in Oman sea, with wave height reaching up to 11 ft.

The winds will blow in a southeasterly direction. The alert is active till 12pm on Monday, September 2.


A yellow alert was also issued from 4.15 am to 12pm on Monday, for wind and rough sea.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The weather is forecasted to be fair to partly cloudy. Clouds will appear towards the east and south by afternoon.

By night and Tuesday morning, the weather will be humid over some coastal and internal areas. There will be light to moderate winds, freshening at times, causing dust to blow during daytime.

According to the forecast for today, the sea will become moderate by afternoon in Oman Sea, and will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf.

