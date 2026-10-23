UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to dip to 20ºC; rain possible in some areas

The weather conditions on Saturday will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

There is a probability of some convective clouds forming eastward and westward by afternoon, which may be associated with rainfall. Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh to strong at times. Clouds may cause blowing dust at times, with a speed of 10 – 25kmph, reaching 50kmph.

Temperatures could be as high as 38ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 36ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

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However, temperatures could be as low as 28ºC in Abu Dhabi and 27ºC in Dubai and 20ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation. Levels will range from 25 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.