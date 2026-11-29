While some UAE residents have travel plans during the National Day holidays, most are looking to make use of their time off work and school to immerse themselves in the spirit and celebrate with loved ones within the Emirates.

Most employees will get Wednesday, December 2 and Thursday, December 4, off from work, while some will also get Friday, December 5 — giving them a 5-day break counting the Saturday-Sunday weekend.

With temperatures dropping across the country, outdoor activities are starting up again, giving families opportunities to enjoy the pleasant weather.

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The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said that the weather in the UAE will be generally rainy this week, with showers predicted every day until Thursday, December 3. Eastern, northern and coastal areas will see cloudy skies and a continuation of the temperatures from the previous weeks. Cities will see lows hovering around the early 20s, and highs of up to 33°C.

In Abu Dhabi, temperatures will range between 23°C and 32°C on Wednesday; and 23°C and 31°C on Thursday. In Dubai, the range will be from 24°C to 32°C on both December 2 and 3. Sharjah will see minimum of 22°C on Wednesday and 21°C on Thursday, with highs of 32°C and 31°C respectively.

Humidity levels will drop over the holidays in Dubai and Sharjah, with the highest predicted humidity during this time ranging between 65 per cent and 75 per cent, as opposed to Abu Dhabi's range of 75 per cent to 80 per cent.

Where to celebrate Eid Al Etihad

The 55th Eid Al Etihad celebrations will be held under the theme 'Belonging in Unity.' Nationwide festivities have been announced, with tons of activities to look forward to.

In Abu Dhabi, celebrations will take place in Khalifa City, Al Falah City and Al Shamkhah City, as well as at Majalis Abu Dhabi. Dubai's Global Village, Dubai Festival City Mall, Burj Khalifa and City Walk will light up for the occasion, and in Sharjah, events will take place at Al Siyouh Park and Kshisha Park.