UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to reach 43ºC; light to moderate winds

The day on Thursday, May 7, will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate Northwesterly becoming Southeasterly winds will blow, at a speed of 10 - 25 reaching 35 kmph.

Temperatures could be as high as 43ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and 41ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 26ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai and 21ºC in mountainous regions.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.