UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to reach 43ºC; light to moderate winds

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 6 May 2026, 8:03 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The day on Thursday, May 7, will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate Northwesterly becoming Southeasterly winds will blow, at a speed of 10 - 25 reaching 35 kmph.

Recommended For You

UAE engaged 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, 4 drones on May 4

UAE engaged 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, 4 drones on May 4

UAE engages 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, 4 drones on May 4

UAE engages 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, 4 drones on May 4

UAE air defences are now dealing with a missile threat

UAE air defences are now dealing with a missile threat

Iran is the aggressor party, source of danger in Arabian Gulf: UAE President advisor

Iran is the aggressor party, source of danger in Arabian Gulf: UAE President advisor

Iran attacks UAE after 26 days of ceasefire: What happened, why tensions escalated

Iran attacks UAE after 26 days of ceasefire: What happened, why tensions escalated

 

Temperatures could be as high as 43ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and 41ºC in Dubai. 

However, temperatures could be as low as 26ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai and 21ºC in mountainous regions. 

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE air defences are now dealing with a missile threat

2

UAE engaged 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, 4 drones on May 4

3

Trump pauses Hormuz operation, says final deal with Iran in progress

4

Iran attacks UAE after 26 days of ceasefire: What happened, why tensions escalated

5

Eid Al Adha holidays: UAE private schools step up revision, prepare for long weekend