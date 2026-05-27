UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures could hit 49ºC; low clouds to appear

The day on Thursday will be fair in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said. Low clouds appear over the eastern coast by morning.

Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds will blow, with a speed of 10 – 20, reaching 30 kmph.

Temperatures could be as high as 49ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 40ºC in Dubai.

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However, temperatures could be as low as 27ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai and 22ºC in internal areas.

It will be humid by Friday morning over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 15 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 25 to 65 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.