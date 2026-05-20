UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to dip slightly, hit 20ºC in internal areas

Humidity levels will range from 25 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 25 to 60 per cent in Dubai

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 20 May 2026, 7:57 PM
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The weather in UAE on Thursday, May 21 will be fair in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust.

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Temperatures could be as high as 41ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 36ºC in Abu Dhabi and 34ºC in Dubai. 

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Temperatures are expected to decrease slightly and could be as low as 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai, and 20ºC in internal areas. 

Humidity levels will range from 25 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 25 to 60 per cent in Dubai. 

Conditions at sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

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