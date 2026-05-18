UAE weather tomorrow: Hot, sunny conditions with breezy winds and rough seas

The UAE is set for generally fair weather on Tuesday, with long sunny spells and breezy conditions developing through the afternoon, according to the latest forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Weather conditions in the UAE right now are influenced by an extension of a weak surface low-pressure system from the east, a high-pressure system from the west, and an upper-air high-pressure system.

Winds are expected to be light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly, freshening at times during the day. Wind speeds will range from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h in some areas, which could lead to blowing dust and reduced visibility in exposed areas. The sea conditions will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

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Temperatures will remain high across the country, with sunny conditions prevailing in most areas. The RealFeel temperature is expected to hover around 36°C, while shaded areas may feel closer to 33°C, according to Accuweather. The UV index is forecast to reach 12, classified as “very unhealthy".

On Monday, the highest temperature recorded in the UAE was 40.9°C in Kalba, Sharjah, at 1pm local time.