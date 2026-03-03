UAE weather: Rains expected by night in some areas; low of 20ºC in Dubai

The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 3 Mar 2026, 7:37 AM
Residents in UAE can expected rainfall by night today and Wednesday morning over some coastal areas and islands, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Weather conditions will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times across the country.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, fresh over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility.

Overall temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 11ºC in internal areas and rise to a high of 37ºC in these regions. Meanwhile, the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will witness a rise in temperatures to 31ºC, 33ºC and 32ºC, while dipping to 20ºC, 22ºC and 19ºC.

