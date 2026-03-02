UAE weather: Light rains expected; red, yellow fog alerts issued in some areas

The weather across the UAE today is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with light rainfall expected by night over some coastal areas and island areas, as per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

There will be a drop in temperatures westward, the Met's daily forecast added. It also issued red and yellow alerts in some parts of the country for thick fog, warning residents of a drop in horizontal visibility until 10am on Monday, March 2, which may drop further at times in some internal western areas.

Conditions are likely to get humid by night and Tuesday morning over some western areas. Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The sea will be slight to moderate, and may become rough at times westward by late night and Tuesday morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Overall temperatures in the country will rise to a high of 37ºC in internal areas and drop to a low of 11ºC in internal and mountain regions. meanwhile, the major cities of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will witness highs of 35ºC, 36ºC and 35ºC, while dipping to lows of 22ºC, 21ºC and 20ºC respectively.