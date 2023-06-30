UAE weather: Low clouds to appear, mercury to dip to 27ºC

Rulers exchanged greetings with President on this blessed occasion, prayed to Allah the Almighty to bless, bring joy to the Emirates and its people
The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Low clouds appear over the East Coast by morning, with probability of convective clouds formation by afternoon over the mountains. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust.
Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and 41ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 32ºC in Dubai and 27ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 25 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
Three sets of parents were overjoyed to welcome their babies into the world on the auspicious first day of Eid
The Crown Prince of Dubai often posts videos and images with his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, his children, and other members of his family
Authorities immediately responded to the incident and put out the blaze
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed also visited the tomb of late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan
Families and friends gathered in open-air spaces to offer morning prayers, following which men headed to abattoirs to get started on the sacrifice of their animals
'Her arrival added to the sweetness of the occasion', said the thrilled parents of a baby girl
Pilgrimage hopefuls demand justice even as the Sharjah-based service provider expresses regret and pledges a full refund