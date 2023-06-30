UAE weather: Low clouds to appear, mercury to dip to 27ºC

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust

By Web Desk Published: Fri 30 Jun 2023, 6:36 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Low clouds appear over the East Coast by morning, with probability of convective clouds formation by afternoon over the mountains. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust.

Temperatures could be as high as 47ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and 41ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 32ºC in Dubai and 27ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 25 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ: