UAE weather: Low clouds, rainfall expected over east coast; humid night ahead

The number of flights between the nations increased from zero to 106 per week in three years, reflecting growing economic relations
The weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Low clouds are set to appear over the east coast by morning, with a chance of some convective clouds, associated with rainfall, forming eastward and southward.
Temperatures will range between 31°C and 40°C in Abu Dhabi, and between 33°C and 41°C in Dubai.
It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas. Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
The number of flights between the nations increased from zero to 106 per week in three years, reflecting growing economic relations
In July, boy's interview with a news outlet made rounds on social media and was even shared by Sheikh Hamdan, who extended a personal invitation to the emirate
She bootstrapped her first company from personal savings as employee
The ban barred workers from working in open spaces or under direct sunlight from 12.30pm to 3pm daily
The Emirati is set to return home on Monday
Major bank issues warning to some customers to be vigilant against scammers using QR codes to defraud residents
It is among the largest airport terminals in the world has the capability to handle 45 million passengers per year, and process 11,000 passengers per hour
Ru’ya is expected to welcome more than 15,000 visitors who are looking to find employment, networking and skills development