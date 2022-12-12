UAE weather: Low clouds may cause rainfall today

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas

By Web Desk Published: Mon 12 Dec 2022, 6:30 AM

The day will be partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Low clouds will appear with a probability of light rainfall over some northern areas and islands.

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh at times, especially over the sea, causing blowing dust during the day.

Temperatures in the country could be as high as 29ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 26ºC in Abu Dhabi and 27ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 18ºC in Abu Dhabi and 22ºC in Dubai and 11ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 40 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas.

Conditions at sea will be rough in the morning, becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.