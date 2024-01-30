UAE

UAE weather: Light to moderate winds, temperatures to rise slightly

Humidity levels will range from 35 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 80 per cent Dubai

by

Web Desk
Published: Tue 30 Jan 2024, 7:26 AM

The day will be partly cloudy and cloudy at times over islands and some areas especially Western areas, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow. There will be a gradual increase in temperatures.

Temperatures could be as high as 30ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and 26ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 18ºC in Dubai and 10ºC in internal areas.

Humidity levels will range from 35 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 80 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

