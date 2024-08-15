UAE weather: Light rains in parts of country; humid conditions by night

British police say there is nothing to indicate that events in Vienna would impact the five appearances at Wembley Stadium
Light rains continued over some parts of the country today, as per the National Centre of Meteorology. Scattered rainfall took place over the eastern coast and on some roads in Fujairah.
The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, with clouds appearing over the east coast by morning. Clouds are set to appear over some eastern and southern areas by afternoon.
By night, residents can expect humid conditions which are likely to continue over Friday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
Temperatures will drop to a low of 22°C in mountainous parts of the country, and reach a high of 48°C in internal areas of the UAE.
ALSO READ:
British police say there is nothing to indicate that events in Vienna would impact the five appearances at Wembley Stadium
As per the consul general, there is a capacity constraint at the consulate
This 'Low Fare Mega Sale' offer is valid for just three days from today
Dubai's Ruler and the Chairman of the Presidential Court also offered their congratulatory messages
They advise pet owners to prioritise regular check-ups and maintain the cleanliness of their living spaces
In just one year as an instructor, she has trained 29 divers, sharing her knowledge and inspiring others to follow in her footsteps
The new toll gates were first announced early this year, aimed at optimising traffic flow and reduce congestion on key routes
The programme has seen 26,825 individuals register their willingness to donate and of these, more than 255 have become donors