UAE weather: Light rains in parts of country; humid conditions by night

KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 7:23 AM

Light rains continued over some parts of the country today, as per the National Centre of Meteorology. Scattered rainfall took place over the eastern coast and on some roads in Fujairah.

The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, with clouds appearing over the east coast by morning. Clouds are set to appear over some eastern and southern areas by afternoon.

By night, residents can expect humid conditions which are likely to continue over Friday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas.

