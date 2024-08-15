E-Paper

UAE weather: Light rains in parts of country; humid conditions by night

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust

Web Desk
KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad
Published: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 7:23 AM

Last updated: Thu 15 Aug 2024, 7:27 AM

Light rains continued over some parts of the country today, as per the National Centre of Meteorology. Scattered rainfall took place over the eastern coast and on some roads in Fujairah.

The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, with clouds appearing over the east coast by morning. Clouds are set to appear over some eastern and southern areas by afternoon.


By night, residents can expect humid conditions which are likely to continue over Friday morning with a probability of mist formation over some coastal areas.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures will drop to a low of 22°C in mountainous parts of the country, and reach a high of 48°C in internal areas of the UAE.

