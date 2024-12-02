UAE residents can expect cooler weather conditions on Monday as they celebrate the 53rd National Day amid partly cloudy skies.

Light rainfall may take place in some eastern, northern parts of the country and in some islands, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The lowest temperature recorded on Monday was of 6.6°C in Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah at 3.15am.

Humid conditions are expected by night and Tuesday morning in some internal areas. Humidity levels will drop to a low of 15 per cent in mountainous areas and reach a high of 85 per cent in internal and coastal regions of the UAE.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust. It may reach a speed of 40km/hr.

The NCM issued a yellow alert for rough seas, warning those who opt to go for outdoor activities to be on the lookout. Conditions are expected to be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.