UAE weather: Light rains expected today; temperatures to dip to 9°C in some areas

Humid climate conditions will take over by night time and Wednesday morning
On the last day of the long weekend in the UAE, residents can expect light rainfall in some areas, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
The weather on Tuesday is expected to be partly cloudy in general, with clouds set to appear over the island and some coastal areas.
Humid climate conditions will take over by night time and Wednesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust. The sea will be moderate and may be rough at times northward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Temperatures will drop to a low of 9°C in mountainous areas of the country and reach a high of 31°C in internal regions of UAE.
