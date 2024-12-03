UAE weather: Light rains expected today; temperatures to dip to 9°C in some areas

On the last day of the long weekend in the UAE, residents can expect light rainfall in some areas, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The weather on Tuesday is expected to be partly cloudy in general, with clouds set to appear over the island and some coastal areas.

Humid climate conditions will take over by night time and Wednesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.

