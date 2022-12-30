UAE weather: Light rainfall possible, temperatures to rise slightly

Humidity levels will range from 35 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

By Web Desk Published: Fri 30 Dec 2022, 6:33 AM

The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Low clouds will appear over some Western coastal areas and islands, with a probability of light rainfall on Saturday morning.

The authority issued a rain alert asking residents to exercise caution when outside during rains and possible floods.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times with clouds.

The temperature is set to rise slightly in the country and could be as high as 27ºC. Mercury is set to rise to 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 16ºC in Dubai and 8ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 35 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some internal areas.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate, and rough westward by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ: