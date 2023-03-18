UAE weather: Light rain possible today, sand and dust to blow

Temperatures could be as low as 20ºC in Abu Dhabi and 21ºC in Dubai

By Web Desk Published: Sat 18 Mar 2023, 6:23 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

It will become cloudy by night and Sunday morning, over some western areas with a probability of light rain. Fresh to moderate winds will blow, causing blowing dust and sand during the day. Wind speed will decrease by Sunday morning.

Temperatures could be as high as 33ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 28ºC in Abu Dhabi and 27ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 20ºC in Abu Dhabi and 21ºC in Dubai and 14ºC in mountainous regions. There will be a significant decrease in temperatures today.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning over some internal areas. Levels will range from 25 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

