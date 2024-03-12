UAE weather: Light rain expected in some areas; dust alert issued

Kt file photo

Published: Tue 12 Mar 2024, 7:11 AM

UAE residents can expect cloudy weather today, although it may drizzle in some areas, the country's Met department said.

Light rain may fall in northern and eastern areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Temperatures may drop and humidity may rise in the evening until Wednesday morning, it added.

Winds are light to moderate and may cause dusty conditions. The NCM raised the yellow warning for some parts of Abu Dhabi, alerting residents to dusty winds, which may last until 4pm.

Here are the affected areas:

Waves in the Arabian Gulf are moderate to rough, while those in the Sea of Oman are light to moderate and turbulent in the evening.

