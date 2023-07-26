UAE weather: Light rain, dusty conditions expected today

Temperatures may soar to 48°C in some parts of Abu Dhabi, and 45°C in Dubai

By Web Desk Published: Wed 26 Jul 2023, 7:24 AM

Some parts of the country may experience light rainfall today, as cumulus clouds may form in the east in the afternoon, according to the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Generally, however, the weather will be clearly to partly cloudy. Dusty conditions are likely as winds turn brisk at times, particularly in the western regions.

Temperatures may soar to 48°C in some parts of Abu Dhabi, and 45°C in Dubai. The weather will be cooler in Fujairah with the mercury ranging from 29°C to 32°C.

It will be humid by night time until Thursday morning. Waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be light to medium.

