UAE weather: Light rain, dusty conditions expected today

At least 34 people, including 10 soldiers, were killed in the fires as they raged through residential areas
Some parts of the country may experience light rainfall today, as cumulus clouds may form in the east in the afternoon, according to the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Generally, however, the weather will be clearly to partly cloudy. Dusty conditions are likely as winds turn brisk at times, particularly in the western regions.
Temperatures may soar to 48°C in some parts of Abu Dhabi, and 45°C in Dubai. The weather will be cooler in Fujairah with the mercury ranging from 29°C to 32°C.
It will be humid by night time until Thursday morning. Waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be light to medium.
ALSO READ:
At least 34 people, including 10 soldiers, were killed in the fires as they raged through residential areas
Authority reminds establishments of a serious offence under the country's fire safety rules
Dr Anwar Gargash reacts to recent incidents involving the desecration of the holy book
The second edition of the exhibition is now underway till the end of September, with more than 70 works of art curated
Residents can participate in the promotion only if they have a UAE phone number, Emirates ID and are an Adnoc Rewards member
The bike has a top speed of 150km/h and can cover 300km on a single charge, while incorporating intelligent technologies for rider safety
The Falcon Interchange Improvement Project also provides entry and exit points to Mina Rashid and additional parking spaces beneath the new bridge
Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi made the announcement using the 'Direct Line' today