UAE weather: Light fog expected in some areas; winds to cause blowing dust

Light fog is expected to form over some internal areas in the UAE on Tuesday, as per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) weather forecast.

In general, the skies will be fair to partly cloudy at times, and humid conditions are expected by night and Wednesday morning.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow and freshen causing blowing dust over the land and strong at times over the sea, the NCM said.

The sea will be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures will drop to a low of 17°C in mountainous areas of the country and reach a high of 36°C in internal areas. They will get a high of 33℃ in Abu Dhabi and 34℃ in Dubai.