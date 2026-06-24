UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to reach 46ºC, rainfall to hit some areas

The day on Thursday will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has forecast.

Some convective cloud formation is probable may be associated with rainfall by afternoon, eastward and southward.

Light to moderate Southeasterly, becoming Northwesterly winds will blow, freshening at times westward, causing blowing dust, with a speed of 10 – 25, reaching 40 kmph.

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Temperatures could be as high as 46ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 40ºC in Abu Dhabi and 39ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 33ºC in Abu Dhabi and 32ºC in Dubai and 23ºC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas. Levels will range from 20 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 35 to 88 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times, especially westward in the Arabian Gulf and will be slight to moderate may become rough at times in the Oman sea.