UAE weather tomorrow: Light to moderate winds, temperature to hit 46ºC

The day will be fair in general on Saturday, the National Centre of Meteorology has said in its weather forecast.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.

Temperatures could be as high as 46ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and 41ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 32ºC in Dubai and 7ºC in mountainous regions.

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Humidity levels will range from 20 to 65 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 25 to 55 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.