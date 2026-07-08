UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures set to hit 48ºC, humid night expected

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate, may become rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 8 Jul 2026, 7:35 PM
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The day on Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cloudy at times northward and eastward, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds will blow, freshening at times especially over the sea westward, with a speed of 10–25, reaching 40 kmph.

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Temperatures could be as high as 48ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 41ºC in Abu Dhabi and to 40ºC in Dubai. 

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However, temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi, 31ºC in Dubai and 28ºC in internal areas. 

It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal areas. Levels will range from 25 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. 

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate, may become rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

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