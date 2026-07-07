UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to hit 48ºC, dust to blow

The day on Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times by night, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds will blow, freshening at times, causing dust to blow westward during daytime, with a speed of 10-25, reaching 40kmph.

Temperatures could be as high as 48ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 40ºC in Abu Dhabi and to 39ºC in Dubai.

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However, temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai and 27ºC in internal areas.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas. Levels will range from 20 to 60 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 25 to 70 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times westward in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.