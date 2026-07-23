UAE weather tomorrow: Hot and dry conditions continue during peak summer

Friday’s weather in the UAE will be fair to partly cloudy, with low clouds likely over eastern areas in the morning. Temperatures will stay high as the UAE enters Jamrat Al Qayth, the peak of the summer season marked by intense heat and dry conditions.

Humidity is expected to increase overnight and into Saturday morning, particularly over some coastal areas, which may lead to hazy conditions in places.

Winds will be light to moderate, mainly from the northwest before shifting to the southeast, with speeds between 10 and 20 km/h and occasional gusts up to 30 km/h. Sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

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Dubai and Abu Dhabi will experience another hot, sunny day on Friday, with highs of 44°C in Dubai and 43°C in Abu Dhabi. Overnight lows will be 27°C and 29°C, respectively. Clear skies and strong sunshine are expected throughout the day. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities during peak afternoon hours, as humidity may increase the perceived temperature.

The highest temperature recorded in the UAE on Thursday was 49.7°C in Al Jazeera B.G. in the Al Dhafra Region at 2:30pm UAE local time.

The UAE is currently in Jamrat Al Qayth, the most intense phase of the traditional summer season, which lasts from July 3 to August 10. This 40-day period is historically marked by extreme heat and dry conditions across the Arabian Peninsula.